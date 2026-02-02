The Houston Rockets have officially ruled out center Steven Adams for the remainder of the NBA 2025-26 season following surgery on his left ankle. According to reporting from Shams Charania, Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has undergone season-ending surgery on his left ankle, sources tell ESPN.

The injury occurred during a contest against Zion Williamson, and head coach Ime Udoka initially described the issue as a severely sprained ankle. Udoka later added that it was likely a Grade 3 sprain and noted that he did not think Adams would be back anytime soon.

This loss is a significant blow to a team already missing Fred VanVleet due to an ACL injury. While Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant have kept the Rockets competitive in the Western Conference, the team must now look to bolster its depth behind Clint Capela to sustain its momentum.

As a result of this vacancy in the frontcourt, Houston has reportedly registered interest in Philadelphia 76ers veteran Andre Drummond. The 76ers are currently in a position where they may need to shed salary to move below the luxury tax threshold.

While Paul George’s 25-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy has hindered the team’s on-court performance, it provides a unique financial opportunity. The 76ers received a $5.8 million tax credit due to the suspension, leaving them approximately $1.2 million above the tax line.

Consequently, moving a player like Drummond, who is on a $5 million expiring contract, presents the clearest path for the organization to achieve its financial goals while navigating the season without a key superstar.

Drummond has recently seen his role diminished in Philadelphia, falling behind younger contributors like Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow in the rotation. Because of this shift and the Rockets' sudden need for interior size, a trade appears increasingly likely before the February deadline.

With only a few days left before the market closes, the synergy between Philadelphia’s financial needs and Houston’s roster requirements makes this one of the most intriguing situations to monitor in the league.