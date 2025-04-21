Draymond Green started his Easter landing on the final list for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. But Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets shook up his chances, literally, early on in their NBA playoffs contest.

Sengun cut inside with Green in the vicinity. Jalen Green fed Segun inside. The Turkish center then lifted off — posterizing Green for the dunk.

ALPEREN SENGUN JUST PUT DRAYMOND GREEN ON A POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/hLYnQxrvwt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 21, 2025

The 22-year-old ignited a wide awake fan base inside the Toyota Center. Sengun shook up the arena with the one-handed jam to put Houston up early 4-0 in Game 1. And he executed the destructive dunk against one of the heavy contenders to win the coveted DPOY honor.

Green admitted he and the Warriors embraced the underdog role ahead of the game. But now he became a highlight for all the wrong reasons.

Sengun didn't just spark immediate roars inside the Rockets' home venue on Sunday. He trended online with a barrage of reactions.

Rockets' Alperen Segun poster dunk on Draymond Green draws reactions

The reactions arrived shortly after the thunderous dunk. FanDuel Sportsbook was one mocking the multiple NBA champion Green. They went with the famed Usher Tiny Desk “watch this” clip.

"Draymond Green is DPOY" Alperen Sengun: pic.twitter.com/BQk8Vpr1Zp — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 21, 2025

The X account Full Court Pass rose as another chiming in. They posted how Sengun “absolutely destroyed” the perennial All-Star.

Meanwhile, sports reporter Will Kunkel of Fox 26 Houston delivered another angle of the viscous play from Sengun.

Another fan dropped a blunt take for Green. Saying on X “At 6’6 and having lost some of his athleticism, Green won’t be able to guard the Turkish big man.”

Green watched the 22-year-old make noise early. The four-time champion didn't make much noise on the scoring end either. Houston bottled him to two points in the first half.

Sengun exploded on his end. The center dropped 16 points in the first two quarters. And he dropped that point total through 17 minutes of play. He was the lone Rockets player to reach double figures in scoring, though. Green's Warriors took a 47-34 lead at halftime in the postseason opener of this series.