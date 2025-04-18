Before his first-round series against the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says his team isn't an ordinary seven seed heading into the postseason. Green called Stephen Curry the best show in basketball over the past decade, but knows he and the Warriors are the underdogs in the best-of-7 series.

Still, Green says he's excited for the opportunity to upset the Rockets, per the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“We are the underdogs. They are a two seed, we’re the seven seed. We haven’t been able to play underdog in a long time. Obviously we don’t view ourselves as an ordinary seven seed but it is what it is,” Green said. “We’re a seven seed and they’re a two, we got to start off on the road and that’s always fun when you get the opportunity to start off on the road. So, man, I’m just excited, man.”

In a game where Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry (37 points) and Jimmy Butler (38) combined for 75 points, the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116. It secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr considered a must-win against Memphis, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.

“We desperately needed to win this game and get four days,” Kerr said. “Took 83 games, but we're right back where we want to be in the playoffs.”

The Warriors will face the Rockets in Game 1 on Sunday.

Draymond Green drops ‘best' truth bomb on Stephen Curry

Warriors veteran Draymond Green discussed Stephen Curry's impact on basketball, claiming he's been the best show for the last decade.

Green says Curry's numbers would back up that his play is indeed the best, per 95.7 The Game.

“I know I like watching Steph play… And I’m kind of like a basketball pure, so I know the rest of the world gotta really appreciate it but yeah, I think there’s no surprise. Steph Curry’s been the best show in basketball for the last 10 years and that hasn't slowed down a bit at all. I think the numbers will probably back that up.”

Curry averaged 24.5 points on 44.8% shooting, including 39.7% from deep, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game throughout the regular season. He's a first-ballot Hall of Fame All-Star regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, who influenced a generation. Curry, Green and the Warriors will chase their fifth title in 10 years, starting with their first-round series against the Rockets.