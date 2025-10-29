Kevin Durant has reached a point in his career where reflection meets acceptance, and his recent comments show that even one of basketball’s greatest scorers understands the value of adapting. The 37-year-old Houston Rockets forward said he would be open to coming off the bench one day if it meant helping a contending team.

“Yes, if I’m on a team where we’re nice and I realize I’m not capable of starting anymore,” Durant said on The Pivot Podcast. “I don’t see it happening, but I’m just saying. I want to be part of a good team, so yeah, if that presents itself one day and I’ve got to know that it’s my time to come off the bench, then yeah, I feel like I could step up to that role too.”

For a player of Durant’s stature, the statement is rare. The two-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star has long been defined by his dominance as a starter. Yet his willingness to accept a smaller role speaks to his awareness and longevity. Durant signed a two-year, $90 million extension that could keep him in Houston through the 2027-28 season, when he will be nearing 40.

Kevin Durant is thriving with the Rockets

Durant’s mindset fits perfectly with the Rockets’ blend of veteran leadership and youth. Under coach Ime Udoka, Houston has looked to balance the experience of Durant with the energy of rising stars like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. A lineup adjustment earlier this week, inserting Josh Okogie into the starting group, helped the Rockets secure their first win of the season, a 137-109 victory over Brooklyn. Durant finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the win.

Durant’s journey back from a 2019 Achilles injury has shaped his outlook. Once told the injury could end his career, he returned stronger and wiser, learning how to maintain his body to extend his time in the league.

Whether he remains a starter or eventually takes a bench role, Durant’s focus is clear. His legacy, he says, is not about the number of championships he wins but the example he sets for the next generation of players in Houston and beyond.