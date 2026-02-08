Rockets’ Alperen Sengun apologizes for repeatedly calling female ref a ‘b***h’

The Houston Rockets had been encountering some turbulence before getting back on track on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Recently, big man Alperen Sengun had drawn some negative press after repeatedly calling official Jenna Reneau a ‘b***h' during the team's loss to the Boston Celtics.

After the win in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Sengun took the opportunity to apologize for his actions.

“That was immature by me,” Sengun said, per Tim McMahon of ESPN. “That was just in the moment, and I said some stuff I shouldn't say, but I felt bad about it.”

Sengun ended up being ejected from that game against the Celtics, which was arguably the low point of the season for the Rockets thus far considering that Boston was on the second leg of a back to back and was playing without Jaylen Brown.