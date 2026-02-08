Rockets’ Alperen Sengun apologizes for repeatedly calling female ref a ‘b***h’

Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun apologized for his foul langauge during a recent loss vs the Celtics.

By 
Google News Preferred Source
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the second half at Paycom Center

The Houston Rockets had been encountering some turbulence before getting back on track on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Recently, big man Alperen Sengun had drawn some negative press after repeatedly calling official Jenna Reneau a ‘b***h' during the team's loss to the Boston Celtics.

After the win in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Sengun took the opportunity to apologize for his actions.

“That was immature by me,” Sengun said,  per Tim McMahon of ESPN. “That was just in the moment, and I said some stuff I shouldn't say, but I felt bad about it.”

Article Continues Below

Sengun ended up being ejected from that game against the Celtics, which was arguably the low point of the season for the Rockets thus far considering that Boston was on the second leg of a back to back and was playing without Jaylen Brown.

“Sometimes, you can't control yourself, but I should have known better,” Sengun said. “But I fixed it, and then I went to the locker room and I apologized. I shake [her] hand and said that would never happen again. It just happened in the heat of the moment. Then, she understood, and it was good on both ends.”

Sengun played well in the Rockets' win over the Thunder on Saturday, making up for a rare off night from Kevin Durant, although the Grim Reaper did hit a clutch bucket down the stretch of the game to help keep Oklahoma City at bay.

The Rockets were quiet at the recent NBA trade deadline, not doing anything to address their lack of a true point guard with Fred VanVleet sidelined, or the gaping hole left in the frontcourt in the wake of big man Steven Adams' recent season-ending injury.

In any case, the Rockets will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jackson Stone headshot
Jackson Stone
Associate Editor, All Sports
More Houston Rockets News
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) warms up prior to a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center.
The Rockets stayed quiet at the trade deadline. Why Reed Sheppard can’t afford toLuke Mauro ·
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with guard Amen Thompson (1) after a play during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center.
Amen Thompson gets brutally honest on playing with Kevin DurantDavid Yapkowitz ·
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Toyota Center.
The blueprint is out: how opponents are slowing down the Rockets’ offenseLuke Mauro ·
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the third quarter at Toyota Center.
James Harden eyed Rockets return amid Clippers trade talksMalik Brown ·
Rockets' Kevin Durant vs. Spurs' Victor Wembanyama
Heat, Rockets, Spurs the 3 teams that failed to make trade before NBA trade deadlineJedd Pagaduan ·
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and center Alperen Sengun (28) look to the court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center.
Rockets’ Ime Udoka gets 100% real on Alperen Sengun being targeted on defensePaolo Mariano ·
You may also like
Why Celtics’ gritty win vs. Rockets boosts Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year candidacyWhy Celtics’ gritty win vs. Rockets boosts Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year candidacy
Rockets rumors: Why trade deadline fireworks shouldn’t be expected despite buzzRockets rumors: Why trade deadline fireworks shouldn’t be expected despite buzz
Rockets’ Kevin Durant downplays potential Warriors statue with ‘men’s bathroom’ optionRockets’ Kevin Durant downplays potential Warriors statue with ‘men’s bathroom’ option
Rockets’ Kevin Durant makes shocking Bad Bunny confession to Kay Adams before Super Bowl Halftime ShowRockets’ Kevin Durant makes shocking Bad Bunny confession to Kay Adams before Super Bowl Halftime Show
NBA rumors: Rockets still giving Bulls the Tari Eason trade stiff-armNBA rumors: Rockets still giving Bulls the Tari Eason trade stiff-arm
NBA rumors: Why insider won’t rule out Rockets from Giannis trade sweepstakes despite no apparent interestNBA rumors: Why insider won’t rule out Rockets from Giannis trade sweepstakes despite no apparent interest
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Rockets vs. Celtics injury reportIs Kevin Durant playing tonight? Rockets vs. Celtics injury report
Why Alperen Sengun’s All-Star snub is blessing in disguise for RocketsWhy Alperen Sengun’s All-Star snub is blessing in disguise for Rockets
Kevin Durant snaps back at fan’s James Harden “empty legacy” takeKevin Durant snaps back at fan’s James Harden “empty legacy” take
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun makes ‘sloppy’ admission after dropping 39 points on PacersRockets’ Alperen Sengun makes ‘sloppy’ admission after dropping 39 points on Pacers
NBA All-Star snub Alperen Sengun puts up mammoth numbers vs. PacersNBA All-Star snub Alperen Sengun puts up mammoth numbers vs. Pacers
Rockets star Kevin Durant’s surprise ankle injury came from stepping on fanRockets star Kevin Durant’s surprise ankle injury came from stepping on fan
Alperen Sengun