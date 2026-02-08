Rockets’ Alperen Sengun apologizes for repeatedly calling female ref a ‘b***h’

The Houston Rockets had been encountering some turbulence before getting back on track on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Recently, big man Alperen Sengun had drawn some negative press after repeatedly calling official Jenna Reneau a ‘b***h' during the team's loss to the Boston Celtics.
After the win in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Sengun took the opportunity to apologize for his actions.
“That was immature by me,” Sengun said, per Tim McMahon of ESPN. “That was just in the moment, and I said some stuff I shouldn't say, but I felt bad about it.”
Sengun ended up being ejected from that game against the Celtics, which was arguably the low point of the season for the Rockets thus far considering that Boston was on the second leg of a back to back and was playing without Jaylen Brown.
“Sometimes, you can't control yourself, but I should have known better,” Sengun said. “But I fixed it, and then I went to the locker room and I apologized. I shake [her] hand and said that would never happen again. It just happened in the heat of the moment. Then, she understood, and it was good on both ends.”
Sengun played well in the Rockets' win over the Thunder on Saturday, making up for a rare off night from Kevin Durant, although the Grim Reaper did hit a clutch bucket down the stretch of the game to help keep Oklahoma City at bay.
The Rockets were quiet at the recent NBA trade deadline, not doing anything to address their lack of a true point guard with Fred VanVleet sidelined, or the gaping hole left in the frontcourt in the wake of big man Steven Adams' recent season-ending injury.
In any case, the Rockets will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.