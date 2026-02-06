The Houston Rockets have absorbed back-to-back losses after bowing to the Charlotte Hornets, 109-99, at Toyota Center on Thursday.

While the Rockets fell to 31-19, the Hornets continued their hot streak, winning their eighth straight game. It's their longest winning streak since the 1998-1999 season.

Houston is 3-3 in its last six games. In those three defeats, the Rockets were held to less than 100 points.

After the game, a reporter asked coach Ime Udoka about the strategy of opposing teams to hunt Alperen Sengun in pick-and-roll coverages. Udoka gave a brief yet sharp response.

“It's been the case since I've been here. So no difference there,” said Udoka.

While Sengun, who was snubbed in next month's All-Star Game, has proven to be one of the most versatile players on offense, there have been some questions about his defense, citing his lack of quickness. He is also not a strong rim protector.

But as the 48-year-old Udoka said, they are not a bit fazed. The Rockets have enough defenders in Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, Josh Okogie, and Dorian Finney-Smith to compensate for Sengun's weaknesses.

The 23-year-old Sengun struggled against the Hornets, scoring only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. He had nine rebounds and five assists. He only played 28 minutes, as Udoka pulled out his starters with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant led Houston with a game-high 31 points on top of three rebounds and five steals. He, however, had six turnovers.

The Rockets, who trailed by as much as 22 points, will return to action on Saturday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.