Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun is one of the most majestic players to watch in the league today. While he's not the ultra-athletic type, Sengun can dominate his matchups in variety of ways. He has excellent footwork, great post-up skills and, of course, not to be forgotten is his elite court vision for a center.

The 6-11 Sengun gave another lecture on the art of distributing the ball during one moment in Wednesday night's game versus the Phoenix Suns at home. When the Suns tried to send an extra defender to Rockets guard Jalen Green just outside the 3-point line, Sengun recognized the huge gap that Phoenix's double team created inside the arc.

The Turkish star positioned himself near the free-throw line and asked for a pass from Dillon Brooks. Sengun then took a dribble just to attract the Suns' defense before firing a sweet bounce pass to Tari Eason, who cut through the baseline.

Alperen Sengun with a behind-the-back DIME to Tari Eason 🔥pic.twitter.com/BrUoB77Qyi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sengun continues to live up to the hype about being a great passing big man. He's earned plenty of comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar center and three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic mostly because of their ability and creativity in finding teammates for great scoring chances.

So far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Sengun is third among all centers with 4.9 assists per contest. Only Jokic (10.4) and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings (6.2) average more dimes than Sengun among players who normally play the five spot.

Sengiun is also still just 22 years old. He is still evolving as a passer and as a player, so one can only imagine how good he will be once he reaches his ceiling.

As for the game, Sengun and th Rockets took down Phoenix via a 111-104 score. Sengun had 20 points and seven dimes to go with four rebouns and a steal while shooting an immaculate 7-for-7 from the field and going 5-for-6 from the foul line. Green led all Houston scorers with 29 points while Brooks and Fred VanVleet had 19 and 10 points, respectively.

The Rockets will look to extend their win streak to five games on Friday in a showdown against the Dallas Mavericks at home.