ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Rockets prediction and pick.

Wednesday's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns promises to be intense. The Rockets, riding a three-game win streak, boast strong performances from Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. Meanwhile, the Suns rely on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's scoring prowess. Bradley Beal's questionable status due to a calf injury could impact the Suns' lineup. The Rockets' rebounding dominance may challenge the Suns, who struggle on the boards. Expect a high-scoring affair as both teams push for playoff positioning, with the Rockets seeking to maintain their momentum and the Suns fighting for a play-in spot.

Here are the Suns-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Rockets Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 229 (-112)

Under: 229 (-108)

How To Watch Suns vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have a strong chance of winning or covering the spread against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night due to their balanced offense and recent form. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are leading the charge, providing consistent scoring and playmaking. In their recent win over the Mavericks, Booker contributed 24 points, while Durant added 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. This dynamic duo can exploit the Rockets' defensive vulnerabilities, particularly if they can limit turnovers and maintain their shooting efficiency. Additionally, the Suns have shown resilience in close games, often relying on their veteran presence to close out victories.

The Rockets, despite their exciting young core and defensive capabilities, struggle with turnovers and crunch-time execution. These issues could be exacerbated by the Suns' ability to control the tempo and force opponents into difficult shots. Furthermore, if Bradley Beal is available, his scoring and playmaking will add another layer to the Suns' offense. The Rockets' rebounding prowess is a concern, but the Suns have shown they can dominate the paint, as seen in their recent matchup against the Mavericks. If the Suns can limit their turnovers and maintain their defensive intensity, they should be able to keep the game competitive and potentially cover the spread. Given these factors, the Suns have a solid chance of securing a win or at least staying within the spread against the Rockets on Wednesday night.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets have a strong chance of winning or covering the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night due to their youthful energy and defensive capabilities. Led by Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent win over the Orlando Magic. Smith Jr.'s 20 points, including 5-of-10 from three-point range, highlighted his growing impact on the team. The Rockets' defense, under Ime Udoka, has demonstrated the ability to lock down opponents and create transition opportunities, which could be crucial against a Suns team struggling with defensive consistency. Additionally, the Rockets' athleticism and hunger for success often lead to high-intensity performances that can overwhelm opponents.

The Suns, despite their star-studded lineup featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and potentially Bradley Beal, have struggled with defensive identity and consistency throughout the season. Their defensive rating is among the worst in the league, and they have been unable to establish a reliable defensive presence. Furthermore, the Rockets' strong rebounding capabilities could exploit the Suns' rebounding issues, particularly on the defensive end. If the Rockets can maintain their defensive intensity and limit turnovers, they could capitalize on the Suns' vulnerabilities and secure a win or at least stay within the spread. The Rockets' recent form and the Suns' ongoing defensive struggles make Houston a compelling choice to cover the spread on Wednesday night.

Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick

In Wednesday's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns, the Rockets' youthful energy and defensive prowess will challenge the Suns' inconsistent defense. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. will lead the Rockets' charge, exploiting the Suns' rebounding struggles. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will try to outscore the Rockets. However, if the Rockets can maintain their defensive intensity and limit turnovers, they could secure a close win or cover the spread. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Rockets' athleticism potentially overwhelming the Suns, leading to a Rockets victory covering the spread at home Wednesday night.

Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -4.5 (-110), Over 229 (-112)