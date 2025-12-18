Houston Rockets center Steven Adams admits he didn’t truly understand All-Star Kevin Durant’s greatness until they became teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant says he's grateful to reunite with Adams, who has played for the Rockets since 2024. Kevin was traded to Houston during the offseason.

Adams reflected on his first season with the Thunder, who selected him 12th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. Adams talked about what it was like having Durant as a teammate during his rookie season, per The Young Man and the Three.

“I’m an idiot, obviously, but like it didn’t click to me. Like, honestly, when I came in, because again, I just had a weird approach,” Adams said. “I’m not sure if it’s like a New Zealand thing, but I was just like, ‘Okay, like he scores.’ I was like, ‘Okay, he’s our scorer.’ You know, that’s what I’m thinking. I wasn’t like, this is a great, like okay, these guys are good, great, that’s it.

“It didn’t really have context. I understand it now. But like for the first three years, whatever. Three years when I was with him, I was like, ‘s—t.’

Adams viewed KD as the team's top scorer but didn't consider him an all-time scorer until the two actually played together. Durant won the MVP award in 2014.

What Kevin Durant is grateful for amid Rockets tenure

Rockets center Steven Adams revealed a funny Kevin Durant story at Media Day about when the two went fishing, demonstrating how close the two teammates are. Durant has watched Adams mature from a Thunder rookie to a seasoned veteran with the Rockets, a development he discussed in November, during his first two months in Houston.

“I don’t believe he’s aged that much,” Durant said about Adams. “He’s still playing over the rim like he did when he was young. He’s still physical on the offensive glass, setting great screens, running up in the screens, getting down low in presentation on the pick and roll as a big. Yeah, he’s probably learned the tricks of the trade of being a professional in the NBA and how to practice, how to come into games every day.

“But as far as his talent level — his skill level — it still reminds me of young Steven 10 years ago. And, you know, that’s a testament to his hard work and his dedication. And he’s been through some injuries, too. So, how you bounce back from that shows your mental makeup as a player. So, I’m grateful to be around Steven again.”

Durant, Adams, and the Rockets will face the Pelicans on Thursday.