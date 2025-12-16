Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun walked away from Monday night’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets with mixed emotions. The defeat stung, but the matchup gave him another measuring stick against Nikola Jokic, the player he often gets compared to and the one behind his “Baby Joker” nickname.

Sengun made it clear that the night carried extra motivation. He admitted his previous showing against Jokic left him wanting more, which sharpened his focus from the opening tip, per TalkBasket. Physical play defined the battle, especially with Jokic and Jamal Murray forcing defenders to stay disciplined to avoid foul trouble. Sengun acknowledged how difficult that balance can be against elite offensive talent, crediting Jokic’s ability to dominate from every spot on the floor.

Despite the loss, Sengun highlighted moments where Houston’s collective defense showed up. He specifically praised Jabari Smith Jr. for a weak-side block that erased a Jokic attempt at the rim, calling it a key response after Denver hurt them in similar situations before. Sengun also pointed to Kevin Durant’s help on the defensive end, framing the effort as a team commitment rather than an individual duel.

Sengun pushes back on comparisons and embraces his own path

The conversation shifted when Sengun addressed the “Baby Jokic” label that follows him around the league. While he said the comparison does not bother him, he drew a clear line about his identity. Sengun emphasized that he sees himself on his own journey, leading a young Rockets group and carving out a role separate from any shadow.

Article Continues Below

“It was cool to hear… but I’m on my own way. I’m leading one of the best teams in the league,” he said.

That mindset showed in his performance. Sengun recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, securing his first triple-double of the season while Houston shot efficiently from the field and beyond the arc. Still, overtime exposed the fine margins that separate contenders from teams still learning how to close.

Sengun stressed that matching Denver’s physicality remains a priority, especially against players like Jokic who touch the ball on nearly every possession. He understands how stars control games through contact and decision-making, and he views those lessons as part of his growth.

Houston now looks ahead after dropping to 10-17 and losing three straight road games.