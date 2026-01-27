Amen Thompson achieved an incredible career record with his performance in the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Thompson is halfway through the third season of his NBA career with the Rockets. Transforming into a two-way star for the team, he is enjoying a breakout season with is scoring and playmaking on the rise.

Throughout 42 minutes of action, Thompson was active with moving the ball to find shot opportunities for his teammates. He finished with a stat line of eight points, 14 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal. He shot 3-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. His efforts allowed him to achieve a career high in assists, showing how he's improved his ability to create chances for his collegues.

How Amen Thompson, Rockets played against Grizzlies

Amen Thompson's efforts proved to benefit the Rockets, helping them take down the Grizzlies 108-99 at home.

Article Continues Below

Both teams traded blows throughout most of the game as Memphis led 77-76 after the third quarter. Houston came alive in the last 12 minutes of regulation, torching the Grizzlies 32-22 in the final period.

Shot selection and perimeter shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Rockets prevailed in both categories by making 45% of their total shots and converting 11 3-pointers. It wasn't the same for the Grizzlies as they only made 37% of their total chances and knocked down seven triples.

Three players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win. Alperen Sengun dominated with a stat line of 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal on 15-of-17 shooting overall. Kevin Durant came next with 33 points and eight rebounds, Tari Eason had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jabari Smith Jr. provided eight points and eight rebounds.

Houston improved to a 28-16 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Los Angeles Lakers and two games above the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs by two games.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Spurs on Jan. 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET.