The Houston Rockets are facing another must-win situation in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors if they want to avoid elimination. Facing a 3-1 deficit in the series, the Rockets responded with a huge 131-116 Game 5 win to force the series back to The Bay. And ahead of Game 6, Rockets guard Dillon Brooks appeared to be calm and collected as he strolled on the court during pregame warmups.

Despite what some may think about his antics on the court, Dillon Brooks is a very important player for the Rockets and needs to have a big Game 6 against the Warriors in order to extend the series.

In Game 5, Brooks was the Rockets’ third leading scorer, finishing with 24 points to go along with one rebound and two assists. He shot 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Through the first five games of this playoff series, Brooks has been averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 43.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Brooks’ three-point percentage and free-throw percentage are both playoff career highs.

Brooks has already been involved in a few dust-ups this series, including one involving Warriors star Stephen Curry. He also made recent headlines addressing accusations that the Rockets are intentionally targeting Curry’s injured thumb.

Brooks has certainly played into the role of villain, but he did guarantee before the series began that he was not going to get ejected at any time. So far, he’s been on the mark regarding that.

During the regular season, Brooks appeared in 75 games, a career-best, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.