After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in to earn the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, they got their opening round opponent of the NBA Playoffs in the Houston Rockets. The Rockets and Warriors have had battles in the past in the NBA Playoffs, and things have gotten heated between the two teams before. But that’s why Rockets’ technical foul leader Dillon Brooks has a guarantee for this upcoming playoff matchup against the Warriors.

Dillon Brooks was asked about how many ejections will there be during the Rockets’ opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Warriors, and he made one guarantee about himself to that end.

“I don’t know,” Brooks responded. “I’m not going to get ejected. I’ll leave that to somebody else.”

Brooks has had issues in the past with Warriors veteran Draymond Green. Both Brooks and Green were in the top ten in the NBA in technical fouls this season with Brooks reaching the limit of 16 and having to serve a one game suspension.

But the Rockets are going to need Brooks on the court if they want to beat the Warriors and win this series. Amid his antics at times, Brooks remains a valuable player in the Rockets’ rotation. He’s appeared in 75 games this season, at a little over 31 minutes per game.

Brooks averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point shooting is a career-high. Brooks is also one of the Rockets’ top defensive players.

The Warriors and Rockets have squared off against each other in the NBA Playoffs four times (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019). The Warriors have won each of those playoff series. Game 1 between these two teams is set for Sunday in Houston.