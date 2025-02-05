On Tuesday night, it looked as though the Houston Rockets were well on their way to snapping their three-game losing streak, doing just enough against a plucky Brooklyn Nets team. But this Nets team, despite going all-in on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, simply does not know when to give up. Down by four, 97-93, with around nine seconds to go in the ballgame, the odds weren't in the Nets' favor. But after Keon Johnson made a three to cut the deficit to one, the Rockets threw all composure out the window and proceeded to barf up a brain fart.

Amen Thompson has been nothing but phenomenal ever since stepping into the starting lineup for the Rockets, but he was responsible for the game's biggest blunder. Instead of calling a timeout to advance the ball, Thompson decided to force the issue and inbound the ball to Dillon Brooks, and his pass was off the mark. The Nets then picked up the loose ball and then dished it to wide-open D'Angelo Russell, who nailed the go-ahead triple to give Brooklyn a 99-97 lead that they would not relinquish.

The Rockets still had a chance to win the ballgame; Jalen Green got the ball from beyond the arc on the ensuing possession, but his game-winning attempt hit the side iron. This then led to some pretty animated reactions from fans on X, who couldn't believe the turn of events for both teams.

Both Rockets and Nets fans are unhappy

The Rockets have been struggling as of late, but a game against the Nets looked like the perfect opportunity for them to get back on track and put a stop to their three-game losing streak. Alas, poor late-game execution proved to be their undoing, and Houston fans are in a bit of a panic as a result. Perhaps this is a wake-up call for the front office, as they look to bolster the team prior to the trade deadline.

“Rockets given up two winnable games, Ime gotta light a fire under their ass, can’t keep letting these games slip away late,” X user @nottelinguagain wrote.

“Rockets are too comfortable with this team. We need to trade & do something lol,” @smoothigg added.

Meanwhile, Nets fans are all up in arms that the team they're rooting for couldn't even tank correctly.

“Greg I am seething, WE CANT EVEN TANK CORRECTLY,” @BrooklynNetcast wrote.

“Nets can’t even tank right man what are we doing,” @atheguy4 furthered.