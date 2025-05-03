Houston Rockets big man Steven Adams has emerged as a major thorn in the Golden State Warriors' side during their first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Adams continues to provide a world of difference for the Rockets, with his mere presence on the floor being a huge threat to the Warriors' small-ball approach. On Friday night, with the Rockets' backs against the wall in Game 6 against the Warriors, Adams was a +15 off the bench in a 115-107 victory.

Simply put, Adams is proving himself to be a difference-maker for the Rockets, prompting Fred VanVleet, who has come alive over the past three games, to shower him with some wild praise.

“He's the ultimate man. He's just an enforcer down there. He's like a big caveman in this era of small basketball. An old big just roughing everybody up. He's impacted us on another level, a historical level honestly. Made his free throws tonight. We're gonna play him until he dies out there,” VanVleet said in his postgame interview with ESPN SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt.

"He's like a big caveman in this era of small basketball. An old big just roughing everybody up. … We're gonna play him until he dies out there." Rockets guard Fred VanVleet to Scott Van Pelt on Steven Adams 😂pic.twitter.com/lO80SPUGF0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Adams is causing major problems for the Warriors on the interior on both ends of the floor; not exactly known as a premier shot-blocker in the NBA, the Rockets veteran swatted three shots in an elimination game and was a bruising presence on the glass, allowing Houston to control the paint game on both ends of the floor. Not a big time scorer, Adams scored 17 points in Game 6 (he hasn't scored that many points in the playoffs in nearly five years).

It's quite impressive to see how Adams has managed to bounce all the way back from a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season. He looks to be as spry as ever, and the Rockets have managed to force a Game 7 thanks in large part to the way he's able to survive in today's NBA despite having the skillset of a throwback big man, as VanVleet hilariously alluded to.

Steven Adams is such a perfect fit for this Rockets team

Steven Adams, like most other traditional big men, struggle to guard the perimeter. But this Rockets team provides so much cover for him on that end of the floor, and it helps that Adams is able to sag off of a Warriors non-shooter, such as Draymond Green.

While Adams is deservedly getting plenty of credit for his impact for the Rockets this series (Houston is a +53 during his minutes for this series and is a +46 over the past three games), the veteran big man said that he is simply doing what the coaches are asking of him.

“What difference do I make? I'm not sure. I just follow the game plan bro. Defensive game plan, we communicate,” Adams said in his postgame presser, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).