After a gutsy Game 6 win against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson trolled his hometown fanbase in San Francisco. Fred VanVleet led the Rockets to victory, scoring a team-high 29 points while Steven Adams' 17 points and five rebounds led the bench in Friday's 115-107 win against the Warriors. After the game, Thompson addressed Golden State's fans.

For Thompson, who grew up a Warriors fan, silencing Golden State's faithful in Game 6 was a satisfying feat while evening their first-round series 3-3 on Friday.

“It meant a lot. This crowd be annoying me,” Thompson said. “So, silencing them obviously, my hometown, it feels good. I got my family here.”

Five Rockets players scored in double figures, including All-Star Alperen Sengun, who finished with a double-double (21 points, 14 rebounds), while Thompson added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. Adams led the Rockets' second unit and kept his answer simple when a reporter asked about his solid production in Houston's elimination game, per NBA on ESPN's X, formerly Twitter.

“I just follow the game plan, bro,” Adams told reporters afterward. “The defensive game plan. Read, communicate.”

The Rockets will host the Warriors in Game 7 on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet's compliments Steven Adams after Rockets' win

Rockets guard Fred VanVleet delivered a wild Steven Adams compliment after his strong play in Game 6. Keeping their season alive, VanVleet anchored the starting lineup while Adams led the bench with 17 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and one steal. He also finished with a plus-15 rating in 31 minutes.

When a reporter asked VanVleet about Adams' impressive performance against the Warriors, keeping the Rockets' season alive in an elimination game, Fred praised Adams for his production and physicality on the defensive end of the floor, per SportCenter's Scott Van Pelt.

“He's the ultimate man. He's just an enforcer down there. He's like a big caveman in this era of small basketball. An old big just roughing everybody up,” VanVleet said. “He's impacted us on another level, a historical level, honestly. [He] made his free throws tonight. We're gonna play him until he dies out there. So, we go to get him some rest, get big fella back, get him hydrated, get him a big steak, and let him get some sleep. We gotta do it again.”

The Rockets stole home-court advantage from the Warriors in Game 6 and will lean on their fans at the Toyota Center for Game 7 on Sunday.