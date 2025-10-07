Two more teams opened their preseason schedule as the Atlanta Hawks visited the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Monday.

The Hawks and the Rockets quickly shook off the rust as they had a high-scoring first half. Houston went into the halftime break with a four-point lead, 64-60.

H-Town also had the biggest highlight of the game so far. In the closing minutes of the opening period, Jabari Smith Jr. took advantage of Luke Kennard's lazy defense and rose for the slam, posterizing Onyeka Okongwu, who came over to help.

The Rockets were all fired up after Smith's attack.

Jabari Smith Jr. RISES UP for the preseason poster on Onyeka Okongwu 😤 pic.twitter.com/7XlYn8vDAx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old forward tallied eight points and three rebounds in the opening half.

Fans took to X to react to Smith's strong performance.

“Jabari Smith Jr. with the hammer! Leading the way for Houston!” wrote @Sniffmeta.

“Jabari Smith had taken himself out of trade conversations in one preseason game, IMO,” said MrCameronClark.

“Jabari Smith Jr. might change my life, man, look at him go,” added @StroudMerchant.

“Jabari Smith Jr. will thrive with his new role, seeing better ball movement in Houston,” posted @EuroEgoy.

“If Jabari Smith Jr takes a leap, I’m afraid it’s over for the Western Conference,” commented @__Kevo35.

Many are expecting Smith to have a breakout campaign, even though he might see fewer touches with Kevin Durant coming on board. He, however, has all the tools to become a consistent two-way threat for the Rockets. Last season, he averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

With coach Ime Udoka also leaning on the team's youth movement, Smith will continue to play a pivotal role for Clutch City.