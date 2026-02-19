After Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant broke his silence on alleged Twitter burner account, former NBA guard and podcast host Gilbert Arenas went on a NSFW rant. For Arenas, there must have been someone frmo the Rockets who leaked the messages from the burner account.

Arenas addressed Durant's burner controversy, per Gil's Arena.

“Now I'm on a burner account talking in 1st person? So why the f*ck am I in a private group chat on a burner?… The n**** who leaked it is the person behind it,” Arenas said. “If you look at these tweets and you look at how Kevin Durant texts, it's not the same person. No burner account talks in the first person.”

When a reporter asked Durant about the alleged burner account, he refused to get into, but understood why the topic was mentioned, per NBA on ESPN reporter Vanessa Richardson.

“I know you've got to ask these questions, but I'm not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant said. “I'm just here to focus on the season and keep but pushing. But I get you have to ask those questions. My teammates know what it is, we've been locked in the whole season. We've enjoyed our break, had a great practice today, and looking forward to the road trip.”

The entire situation with Kevin Durant and the Rockets had Gilbert Arenas fired up.

Kevin Durant's alleged burner account trashing Rockets players

Veteran forward Kevin Druant's alleged burner account trashing Rockets teammates began to circulate around social media during All-Star weekend.

Screenshots from an account called @gethigher77, which is now private, started spreading. There is no solid proof that Durant runs the account, but that has not stopped people online from debating it.

The account reportedly criticized Houston players Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, claiming Sengun struggles with shooting and defense and questioning Smith’s scoring and defensive ability.