The Houston Rockets have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season, as Ime Udoka has this young squad sitting at 32-15 and in second place in the Western Conference. The Rockets are young, hungry and have become one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA on both ends of the floor.

Star center Alperen Sengun has obviously been a huge part of this team taking a massive step forward this season, as has leading scorer Jalen Green. The biggest surprise of them all has arguably been the second-year leap taken by Amen Thompson, who has recovered from a rocky rookie year to become one of the best young two-way players in basketball.

On Friday, Green had plenty of praise for Thompson in an interview with Taylor Rooks.

“The stuff that he's been doing lately has been crazy,” Green said. “He's a walking double-double. If his trey-ball and middie is falling, it's even scarier because you can't stop him downhill. He's gonna guard the best player every night. He's gonna rebound, get cutbacks, and he's just overall a great person. When you've got all that together in one, he's born to be a superstar.”

Thompson has hit a new high in the month of January, improving dramatically even over his start to this season. He scored in double figures in all 12 games — the Rockets finished the month 9-3 — including a 33-point night against the Boston Celtics including a game-winning floater in the closing seconds.

Amen Thompson has become one of the best young players in the NBA

As a rookie, Amen Thompson flashed his elite athleticism and defensive ability at times, but his inconsistencies on offense were too much for him to overcome and find a consistent role in a crowded Rockets rotation. In year two, however, it's been impossible for Ime Udoka to keep Thompson on the bench.

The Overtime Elite product has maintained his defensive prowess while improving drastically on the offensive end of the floor. He is up to nearly 14 points per game on 55.7% shooting from the field, getting most of his buckets inside the arc. He is a monster in transition and as a cutter and has become very good at picking his spots to get himself good looks in the lane.

The jumper is still a work in progress, as Thompson is shooting just 25% from 3-point range on just over one attempt per game. However, he has shown some improvement in that area and is willing to let them fly when he is open and has the opportunity to. If he can keep developing that part of his game, he could become a star on both ends of the floor sooner than most may think.