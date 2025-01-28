The Boston Celtics squandered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead, falling 114-112 to the Houston Rockets after Amen Thompson sank a jumper with 0.7 seconds remaining Monday night at TD Garden.

Amen Thompson channeling his inner Kobe Bryant

“It’s my first game winner. I feel like Kobe,” said Amen Thompson in his post-game interview who led Houston with 33 points as the Rockets erased two double-digit deficits, including a 12-point gap with under nine minutes remaining.

The Houston Rockets arrived in Boston to take on the No. 2 seeded Celtics, riding the momentum of consecutive victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team with the league's best record.

As has been the case throughout January, forward Amen Thompson made his presence felt from the outset, showcasing his unmatched athleticism. He dominated the court, snatching rebounds and leading fast breaks with explosive speed.

Thompson got valuable support from forward Dillon Brooks, who also got off to a strong start. Brooks drained four three-pointers in the first quarter, giving Houston a four-point lead over Boston heading into the second.

In the second quarter, Thompson and Brooks kept up the pressure, showcasing their elite shooting and putting the Celtics' defense to the test. The Rockets also stepped up defensively, making life difficult for superstar forward Jayson Tatum on offense.

Tatum was held scoreless in the first half, but the Rockets only led by two, keeping the game tight. The third quarter turned into an offensive showdown, with Tatum scoring 15 points. Despite his scoring surge, Brooks and Thompson stayed hot, and the Rockets trailed by just four heading into the fourth.

Outlasting the Celtics in the final quarter

Boston started the fourth quarter strong, scoring seven unanswered points in the first two minutes. Houston’s Jalen Green, who had briefly exited the game due to an eye injury, shook off the setback and began hitting key jump shots. The Rockets capitalized on that momentum, tightening up defensively and launching a 13-0 run with about five minutes left, taking a one-point lead.

The game remained tight in the final moments, with both teams exchanging scores on back-to-back possessions to keep it tied with five seconds left.

Fred VanVleet inbounded the ball to Thompson, who drove to the rim and nailed a game-winning floater off one leg as time expired, securing a 114-112 victory for Houston.

Dillon Brooks delivered the game of his life, scoring 36 points with a career-high, and franchise record 10 three-pointers, while Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points.

Ball security proved crucial for the Rockets, who committed just 7 turnovers while facing the defending league champions on the road. Starting guards Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green combined for 13 assists and a single turnover.

With Jabari Smith Jr. still sidelined by a broken bone in his left hand, Thompson's starting role is secure for now. However, even when Houston is fully healthy, it’s hard to envision the rising 21-year-old star — selected 4th overall in the 2023 draft — ever returning to a bench role.

The Rockets will look to carry momentum from this dominant win as they head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks on Tuesday. The Celtics' next game is on Wednesday, January 29th, against the Chicago Bulls.