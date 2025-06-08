The Houston Rockets are currently gearing up for a busy offseason, which could potentially include them taking calls on shooting guard Jalen Green. Green was once thought to be a key member of the Rockets' burgeoning young core but suffered through a disastrous playoff series vs the Golden State Warriors, calling into question whether he could instead become a trade chip for Houston this summer.

While he's surely been on the court working on his game so far this offseason, Green has also been in the tattoo parlor, and he recently took to his account on Instagram to show off some new ink featuring NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

The tattoo featured the former Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons star wearing sunglasses and signature earrings.

A big offseason for the Rockets

Despite the Rockets securing the number two seed in the Western Conference this regular season, not many pundits gave them a chance in their first round playoff series vs the Golden State Warriors, and unfortunately for Houston, those pundits were proven correct, as the Rockets bowed out in an ugly Game 7 loss in front of the home fans.

Had the Rockets gotten just one more decent game out of Jalen Green in this series beyond his great showing in Game 2, it's likely that they would have made the second round of the playoffs, where they would have matched up with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Green proved himself consistently unable to figure out the Warriors' defense, looking shockingly passive at times and unable to put much if any pressure on the rim using his explosive athleticism.

Green has been floated as a trade candidate for the Rockets this summer as the team could perhaps look to bring in a much more established player like Kevin Durant to help them solve their halfcourt offensive woes.

Still, it's worth noting that Green is just 23 years old and theoretically has a few more years before even entering the prime of his career.