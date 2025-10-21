Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is ready for the upcoming NBA basketball season. At least one former NBA player thinks that Durant is more than ready. DeMarcus Cousins says the Rockets star has a good shot to win MVP this year, despite being 37 years old.

Cousins believes the Rockets have the right pieces around Durant.

“I think there's enough talent on this [Rockets] team to where Kevin Durant can get an MVP at 37. I think Kevin Durant can win the MVP this season,” Cousins said.

DeMarcus Cousins believes KD can claim his 2nd NBA MVP. Do you agree with Boogie? (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/vzIyyzDP57 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cousins made the comments on the Run it Back show. When pressed by his fellow panelists if Durant would have Cousins' vote, the former Sacramento Kings big man reiterated his position.

“I think Kevin Durant can win the MVP this season,” Cousins said again.

Durant is suiting up for Houston this season after playing the last few years with the Phoenix Suns.

Rockets' Kevin Durant shows no signs of stopping

Durant made news in recent days, after he signed a contract extension with the Rockets on Sunday.

“I think we all knew when we traded for him and when he came here it wasn’t a short-term thing,” Houston coach Ime Udoka said, per NBA.com. “Good to get to a point where everybody’s happy and hopefully he finishes his career here.”

The NBA veteran, who is eighth on the league's all-time scoring list, has spoken previously that he feels right at home in Houston.

“Just seeing the quick progression of this franchise from where it was right after that James Harden-Chris Paul era, seeing when Ime got here and how he turned it around so fast … it just felt organic and natural coming into the gym and being a Houston Rocket for the first time,” Durant said.

Time will tell if Cousins' prediction is correct. Houston starts their NBA season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City is the defending NBA champion.