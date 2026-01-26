Kevin Durant's on a mission this season. One of the last stars of the 2010s who's still playing today, the Houston Rockets star is still playing at an incredibly high level this season. However, his production is coming at a cost: Durant is playing a ton of minutes this season, raising concerns about his durability.

Fans are obviously worried about Durant and whether his body will hold up. There's also the possibility that the Rockets' star is unhappy with playing a ton of minutes at his age. However, Durant said that that wasn't the case.

“I feel great, that’s what I get paid to do,” Durant said. “I get paid 50-something million dollars to be available and play.”

Durant is averaging 36.9 minutes per game this season, the second-most minutes on the Rockets. Only the young and spry Amen Thompson plays more minutes than KD per game. While Durant has played more minutes per game before in his career, it's a bit unusual for a player of Durant's age to play that many minutes in a game. Considering the wear and tear on Durant's body, it's certainly a concern for fans.

It's clearly not a bother for Durant, though. One of the most passionate NBA players in the league, the Rockets forward seems to cherish every moment on the court. It also helps that Durant is still a reliable player today: he's averaging 26.3 points per game (best on the team) on an efficient 51.6% from the field and 40.6% from deep. Durant's also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

In the Rockets' last game this Friday, Durant logged 41 minutes against the Detroit Pistons. Houston needed every bit of KD's production against the best team in the Eastern Conference. Durant scored 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting, along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a block and a steal apiece as the Rockets grabbed a victory against the Pistons. They are gearing up to play against the Memphis Grizzlies after a well-earned three days of rest.