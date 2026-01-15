The Houston Rockets played some rough basketball last week, and found themselves on a three-game losing streak, two of them being against the Portland Trail Blazers and the third being to the Sacramento Kings. If it was any time to get out of a slump, it was to start the week, and that's what they did in a close game against the Chicago Bulls.

Late in the game with the Rockets trailing by one, Kevin Durant filled the lane and threw down a monster dunk to give the team the lead, and they were able to pull away with the win.

Many people may have been a fan of the dunk, but not Kay Adams, who is a beloved Chicago fan. In her latest chat with Durant, she asked why he had to dunk on her home team. He then pulled out his football knowledge and compared it to one of the most unstoppable plays in the game today.

“I had to do something, Kay. We were losing,” Durant said. “It's just an efficient shot. It's like the Tush Push, you already know it's going in.”

Kevin Durant on his EFF YOU dunk on the Bulls. 🤣 tush push and all… 🤣 ☕️ @UpAndAdamsShow @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/iR5f9oLF68 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 15, 2026

The Tush Push is indeed a an efficient play, and it's not many times you see an opposing team stop it. Just look at the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

Durant has always been about getting efficient shots, and he may be one of the more efficient players to ever play the game. Even as he's older, he can still get to any spot he wants and knock down a bucket.

That's the reason the Rockets went out and traded for him during the offseason, and the move seems to be paying off so far. They did hit a rough patch during the season, but they should be able to find their groove once again.