The Houston Rockets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the West's best. The Rockets entered the game fourth in the conference at 28-16, just two games back of the Spurs. One of the biggest reasons for Houston's success has been its offseason acquisition, Kevin Durant.

Durant, playing in his 19th season, is averaging over 26 points per game. As usual, his propensity to drill shots from beyond the arc is a big part of his offensive game.

During the first quarter on Wednesday, Durant drained a trey, putting the Rockets up seven early. That was his 2,291st triple made over his illustrious career, moving him into 10th place all-time.

History for KD! With this three Kevin Durant has moved to 10th all-time in total threes made 🎯

He passed former Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter in doing so. Even though, it took him almost 400 less games to reach that number.

The Rockets held a 62-54 lead at halftime of the showdown with the Spurs. Durant had 13 points at the break. KD came out firing to start the second half, nailing another triple to help build a 10-point lead.

The Rockets are primed to make a deep run in the playoffs. Led by Durant, the team is deep and very talented. Alperen Sengun is among the rising stars in the game. Third-year forward Amen Thompson has taken a big leap forward this year. While Reed Shepard continues to shine off the bench.

But this team might still be a piece away from contending with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Maybe that is why rumors have swirled that the Rockets are among those potentially interested in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If the Rockets were able to pull that off, a Giannis-Durant duo would certainly be formidable.