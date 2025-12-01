Odell Beckham Jr. knows a ridiculous catch when he sees one, especially when it looks a lot like his own. On Sunday night, Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks went full extension in the back corner of the end zone and hauled in a falling, one-handed touchdown over Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, instantly drawing “catch of the year” buzz.

The play came on third-and-goal from the 5 on Washington’s first drive of the second half. Marcus Mariota floated a fade, Burks turned late, stabbed his right hand into the air and somehow pinned the ball as he hit the turf, giving the Commanders a 14-13 lead and blowing up every timeline in the process.

It didn’t take long for Odell Beckham Jr. to check in. The wideout hopped on X and simply posted “13 13,” a nod to Burks’ jersey number, followed by “Snagg,” the kind of minimalist stamp of approval only another member of the one-handed-catch fraternity can give.

This wasn’t just some random highlight for Burks, either. According to the Associated Press, it was only his second career touchdown and his first since 2022. The fourth-year receiver had finger surgery on that same right hand three weeks ago and entered the night with just four catches for 72 yards on the season.

Cris Collinsworth compared the grab to Beckham’s iconic Sunday Night Football catch from 2014, and the NFL’s own clips labelled it “OBJ mode.”

As of late in the fourth quarter, Denver led 20-17 behind Bo Nix and a balanced Broncos offence, but Burks’ catch had already stolen the show.

Ten years after Odell Beckham Jr. changed the vocabulary for what a catch can be, another No. 13 in prime time just made him type it out again, and Treylon Burks might have found his breakout moment in the process.