Ahead of his first season with teh Houston Rockets, All-Star Kevin Durant was eager for NBA2K 26's release that he couldn't hide his excitement on social media. Durant makes his Rockets debut against the champion Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center, but before thinking about that, Kevin was ready to play the newest NBA2K as the offseason is coming to an end. However, the special early access to the game didn't happen smoothly.

Due to high demand, NBA2K 26's lauch day lagged, which triggered a response from Durant, who addressed the game's company on his X, formerly Twitter.

“How long NBA2K? Too much traffic???” an impatient Durant posted on the game's launch day. Once the issue was resolved and NBA2K 2026 was successfully launched, Durant showed his appreciation in a follow-up post.

“Preciate ya,” Durant said to NBA2K's X, formerly Twitter.

Durant has said a lot on social media throughout the offseason. While responding to fans' trolling and addressing various topics, Kevin rarely shies away from comments geared towards him, including a dig by Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards. When Edwards poked fun at Durant's social media activity by bringing up his potential burner accounts, and his age, KD, 36, clapped back at Ant-Man's child support cases at the tender age of 22.

Kevin Durant fights with fan over Michael Jordan comparison

As the anticipation of Kevin Durant's Rockets debut in a competitive Western Conference builds, he hasn't shied away from the chatter on social media. Durant had a back-and-forth over Michael Jordan with a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

When a fan suggested Jordan was above Durant as the best NBA scorer of all time because he was a true three-level scorer, it sparked a response from Durant.

“Mike would tell u ima 3 level scorer,” Durant said before adding. “Mj is one of one. Rare air that can't be touched but I've made those same shots for over a decade lol.”

The fan replied with a video montage of Jordan's plays at the rim over his career, which triggered another response from Durant.

“See now you're changing the topic. I see what u did there lol..” he added.

Durant will make his Rockets debut against the Thunder on October 5.