Kevin Durant delivered a blunt reminder about his role and presence following the Houston Rockets’ 110-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, underscoring that age has not dulled his impact.

Speaking in a postgame interview with SportsCenter, the 37-year-old was asked what type of energy the Rockets’ young core brings to him on a nightly basis. Durant flipped the premise with a succinct response.

“I bring the energy, brother. I bring the energy, brother.” he added. “I’m just letting you know now. Sometimes I bring the energy to these young boys.” laughing.

Durant then expanded on the dynamic between himself and Houston’s developing roster, describing a relationship built on mutual enthusiasm and daily competitiveness.

“For the most part man, they are just enthusiastic players who enjoy development, enjoy getting better. I feed off that energy every single day, you know, it’s just a joy getting up to see these young guys who just won so much in the league and so excited to be in the league and own the opportunity to do some good things on a big team this year. So the energy is reciprocated. I come in with energy, they come in with energy and we go out there and do it together.”

“What kind of energy KD are [the young guys] bringing to you every night when you're out there?” Kevin Durant: “I bring the energy, brother… I'm just letting you know.” 😅pic.twitter.com/NmvPlshz7z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

Kevin Durant’s 39-point outing vs. Timberwolves reinforces veteran energy for Rockets

The comments came after one of Durant’s most dominant performances of the season. Against Minnesota, the veteran forward poured in 39 points while adding seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block. He shot 11-for-18 from the field, knocked down 6 of 8 attempts from three-point range, and converted 11 of 14 free throws while logging 40 minutes.

Durant’s performance highlighted his continued ability to shoulder a heavy offensive workload while serving as a stabilizing force for a Rockets team balancing growth with expectations. In his first season in Houston, he is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and one block per game. He is shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc across 37 games, while averaging 36.5 minutes per contest.

Houston improved to 24-15 with the win and has leaned on Durant’s consistency during its current homestand. His scoring efficiency and late-game composure have been central to several close victories as the Rockets navigate a competitive Western Conference slate.

The Rockets will continue their five-game homestand Sunday night with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (10-34). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, as Houston looks to build momentum behind its veteran star and an energized young core.