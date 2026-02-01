On Saturday evening, the Houston Rockets held on for a narrow home victory over Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. It was a relatively quiet game from guard Reed Sheppard, who had just six points on the evening, missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Still, Sheppard has been on a heater seemingly all season for the Rockets in his second year in the NBA, causing some Rockets fans to refer to him as “Cocaine Curry.”

After the game on Saturday night, Mavericks guard and Stephen Curry's former Golden State Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, was not exactly on board with the nickname.

“I think Reed is a great shooter. I don’t think anyone should ever be in the same sentence as Steph though. That’s crazy,” said Thompson, Chancellor Johnson of Sports Illustrated on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Curry is widely regarded to be in a league of his own when it comes to shooting the outside shot, having shattered essentially every three-point shooting record their is to break in the NBA.

However, Sheppard has started to come into his own as a three-point threat this season, shooting 39% from beyond the arc this year, with many of those attempts coming off the dribble and in other scenarios that make the shots tougher.

Sheppard has been forced to step into perhaps a bigger role than initially expected this year due to the torn ACL suffered by starting point guard Fred VanVleet before the season, an injury that many still feel could limit how effective Houston is able to be in the playoffs.

However, if Sheppard's hot shooting is able to carry over into the postseason, that would certainly provide a big lift for the Rockets.

In any case, Houston is set to next take the court on Monday evening on the road against the Indiana Pacers.