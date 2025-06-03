The Houston Rockets head into the 2025 offseason looking to continue their ascent in the Western Conference. Following their early exit in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, the focus is continuing to build towards being a contender. That includes addressing the Rockets’ own players, such as Steven Adams, once the free agency period rolls around.

Steven Adams is reportedly the top priority in the offseason in terms of the Rockets internal free agency options, as per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. But Iko reports that if Adams should opt to sign elsewhere in free agency, the Rockets could turn their attention to another two-way caliber big man.

“If Adams leaves, team sources said the Rockets could reignite their interest in Brook Lopez,” Iko reports. “The 37-year-old, who averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game shooting 37 percent from 3 in Milwaukee last season, was previously a target for Houston and would theoretically be a fit, given his two-way production and health.”

Following Adams’ strong showing the playoffs, the veteran center is sure to draw interest on the free agent market from opposing teams. In the Rockets’ seven playoff games, Adams averaged 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 60 percent from the field. He would be a solid addition for any team looking to add frontcourt depth.

But per Iko, the Rockets are heading into the offseason working under the assumption that Adams has strong interest in re-signing with the team.

But in the event that Adams does depart in the offseason, Brook Lopez would not be a bad replacement for the Rockets. The former lottery pick has transitioned into becoming one of the top stretch-bigs in the NBA. His overall numbers took a hit in the playoffs during the Bucks’ opening round exit against the Indiana Pacers.

But during the regular season, Lopez shot 37.3 percent from the three-point line and 50.9 percent overall. He put up 13.0 points, which is close to his career average of 15.9. In more of a backup role with the Rockets, Lopez could thrive.

In any case, it’s going to be an important offseason for the Rockets if they wish to mold themselves into a West contender.