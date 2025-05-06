The Houston Rockets' offseason began early after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series. With the future unclear for now, rumors suggest the front office is having discussions about what to do with Fred VanVleet's contract.

VanVleet, who is 31 years old, has a 44.9 million team option on his contract. Reports indicate that the Rockets are pondering accepting or declining the option but are having discussions to make the final decision at the end of June, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

“The Rockets are in discussions to move the decision date on Fred VanVleet's player option to the end of June. Under the original terms, Houston must decide on VanVleet's $44.9 million team option for 2025-26 this week.”

Houston originally signed VanVleet to a three-year contract worth over $128 million in 2023. The first two years were with the team, but year three is an option the Rockets can either choose to accept or decline.

VanVleet served as the veteran leader of a young Rockets team for the past two seasons. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 3.78% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point line.

Rumors suggest the Rockets may be in the trade market for a superstar-caliber player, with Kevin Durant being a popular name being floated around. Houston has gained numerous draft picks, and the belief is that the front office plans to use some as trade bait to improve the roster for next season.

Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league, the Rockets managed to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. However, due to their lack of playoff experience, the team was seemingly outplayed by the Warriors in the first round. But Houston did manage to fight back and force a Game 7 despite falling 3-1 in the series at one point.