Draymond Green is one of the most polarizing players in NBA history, even among his opponents. The loud, physical, and uber-talented forward has made his fair share of enemies on the court, but after the Golden State Warriors' first-round series victory over the Houston Rockets, Green handed out praise to the young and scrappy Rockets.

Houston, which came back from a 3-1 deficit to force a deciding Game 7, fell at home 103-89 to the Warriors to end the season. Immediately following the buzzer, almost everyone — but not all — on the teams embraced and congratulated each other on a hard-fought series. And Green, who has been to known to continue trash talk on his podcast, instead continued sharing the love for Houston.

“[Amen] Thompson played with a lot of force, he’s got a chance to be special, ” Green said on the ‘Draymond Green Show'. “A lot of respect for young fella, he is special. The way he defends, the way he gets downhill. He’s certain of himself, he’s athletic as hell, he’s relentlessness. Lot of respect for the young fella, man, he’s special. [Alperen] Sengun, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I’ve played against a lot of guys, and I always tell people, man, in a playoff series, one of two things happen: you either completely lose respect for someone or you gain a lot of respect for someone. Because you see who is really real when these playoffs happen. You see a lot of people fade, you get to see who is really real. Sengun is real, man. He didn’t back down at all.”

Green also complimented Jabari Smith Jr. for his all-around game and hustle, and the Warriors star also expectedly praised Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet, the Rockets' most effective veterans.

The veteran notably absent from Green's love was Dillon Brooks, who, like Green, has often been accused of being “dirty” by getting into on-court altercations and talking trash both on and off the court.

Green, whose teammate Stephen Curry was seemingly targeted by Brooks throughout the series after suffering a painful thumb injury, criticized Brooks for leaving the court without congratulating the Warriors. The former Defensive Player of the Year and Brooks have engaged in a war of words for years, dating back to the Warriors' playoff meeting with Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

While the Rockets will have a long offseason ahead of them, which includes trade rumors involving Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors' second-round series begins tonight. Golden State is in Minnesota to play the Timberwolves at 6:30 p.m. PT.