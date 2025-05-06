The Indiana Pacers had one of the best offenses in NBA history in 2023-24, and it resulted in the Pacers' surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The team has used the same formula this year, and it has resulted in a first-round victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and an Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Could the team somehow add even more offensive firepower? One trade the team could explore during the offseason would be a move for Ja Morant.

Changes are coming for the Memphis Grizzlies, evidenced by their firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins. So what could a Morant-to-Indiana trade look like?

Pacers trade proposal for Ja Morant

Pacers receive: Ja Morant, GG Jackson

Grizzlies receive: T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, Tony Bradley, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap

At first glance, a trade by the Pacers for Morant might seem unnecessary. Not only are they up 1-0 in their second-round matchup against the Cavaliers, but the team's best player, Tyrese Haliburton, plays the same position as Morant. While both players play the point-guard position, they could actually share the floor together quite well.

For starters, Haliburton has experience playing with another ball-dominant point guard, as both he and De'Aaron Fox thrived together on the Sacramento Kings before they traded Haliburton.

Additionally, Morant and Haliburton have differing skill sets that would complement each other well. Morant is a downhill slasher with incredible athletic abilities, but he struggles some as a shooter and has underwhelming size. Haliburton, meanwhile, is a jumbo guard who can hit jump shots and is an elite passer.

Both guards are the focal points of their respective offenses, so defenses game-plan most of their attention toward them. They'd be too much for opposing teams to handle if they shared a backcourt, though. Indiana's already elite offense would get even scarier with Morant on the roster, and they could make this trade without sacrificing any of their best players.

The team even adds GG Jackson in this deal. Jackson impressed with 14.6 points per game as a rookie, but injuries limited him during his second season. The South Carolina product has tons of potential and could get back on track next season.

Would the Grizzlies trade Ja Morant?

After the Grizzlies fired Jenkins, rumors ran rampant suggesting that Morant could be on the move sooner rather than later. However, even after a first-round exit, it now seems like the Grizzlies will hold on to their two-time All-Star.

Morant's numbers have been down over the last two seasons. The point guard played just nine games last season due to injuries and suspensions, and his on-court play seemingly regressed this year. Additionally, Morant's maturity once again came into question because of his insistence on using gun/violence-related celebrations.

The point guard picked up his play over the last couple of months of the season, though, and it is now expected that he will get back on track toward his All-Star self next season. Because of that, the Grizzlies would be better off holding on to Morant rather than trading him.

Although the team disappointed this season, they've still been a top-two seed twice in recent years, and their core is still young and developing. The Grizzlies can still find success with Morant leading the way, and they should make the moves necessary to add pieces to the roster who fit alongside the point guard.