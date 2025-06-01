The Indiana Pacers have the opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals on Saturday should they win Game 6 and close out the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. The Pacers have been dealing with recent injury issues to key players. If the Knicks win Game 6 and end up forcing a Game 7, there is at least one prominent voice who believes that spells doom for the Pacers.

Former NBA star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes that if the Knicks win and force a Game 7, that they will end up taking the series and eliminating the Pacers.

“They better play with desperation tonight,” Barkley remarked. “Cause if they do not win this game, they got an a**-kicking coming Monday night.”

The Pacers struck first in the Eastern Conference Finals, taking an early 2-0 lead by winning both Games 1 and 2 on the Knicks home court. They then took a commanding 3-1 lead after winning Game 4. But the Knicks managed to hold off elimination with a resounding Game 5 win at home.

The Pacers got here by eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, and then knocking off the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This is back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances for the Pacers. Last season, they reached the ECF, but were eliminated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

The Knicks defeated the defending champs in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series, and both of these teams are searching for their first NBA Finals appearance in over two decades. The Pacers last NBA Finals appearance was in 2000 when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks last Finals appearance was in 1999 when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

Should the Knicks hold off elimination again, Game 7 against the Pacers is scheduled for Monday, June 2 with the NBA Finals beginning Thursday, June 5 regardless. The Oklahoma City Thunder have already punched their ticket to the Finals out of the West.