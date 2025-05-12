The Indiana Pacers pummeled the Cleveland Cavaliers up and down Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana left Cavs fans in shambles immediately with a massive 41-point halftime lead. The Pacers walloped the Cavs 129-109, but Charles Barkley still fired off a warning to the victors.

Barkley reminded the Pacers that this NBA Playoffs series isn't over yet. The NBA on TNT analyst believes Indiana still needs to play with urgency for Game 5.

“The Cavs gotta have a one game mentality. Because let me tell you, if they (Cleveland) can win that game, Game 6 in Indiana they (the Pacers) are going to be feeling the heat,” Barkley said. “If they don't get this game done, they're not going to get it in Game 7 at Cleveland.”

Chuck thinks Indiana will be in trouble if they don't close Cleveland out in Game 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/s9MEBYJTYU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2025

Barkley sounds like he's not ruling out the Eastern Conference's top seed. But Cleveland will need to avoid this disastrous sequence from Sunday.

How Pacers dismantled Cavs right away

Indiana got hot right away on the shooting end.

Tyrese Haliburton scored in the first 17 seconds, throwing down a dunk to set the tone. Aaron Nesmith then nailed a 26-foot three-pointer off a Haliburton assist. Andrew Nembrand joined the scoring party by hitting a 25-foot three — making it 8-5.

Indiana didn't miss its next basket until the 8:56 mark of the first. Myles Turner missed two attempts but got a tip in inside the hoop to make it 14-5. The Pacers stayed relentless throughout the first half.

Cleveland got outscored 42-16 in the second quarter — with Indiana entering the third up 80-39. The Cavs managed to outscore the home team in the next two quarters. But still accepted the Game 4 rout.

Indiana will need to get red hot right away, but outscore Cleveland in the third to seal the series. They'll need a stronger scoring outing from Haliburton too. He only settled for 11 points. But Indiana witnessed Pascal Siakam lead the way with 21 points. Turner and Obi Toppin added 20 points.

The Pacers are one win away from making back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals trips. But Barkley believes this Game 5 is the most crucial one yet for the fourth seed.