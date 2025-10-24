It was an early rematch between last season's finalists as the Indiana Pacers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday.

The Pacers opened their campaign with an acid test right away, as they looked to avenge their defeat to the Thunder in the NBA Finals in June. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, won its first assignment in nail-biting fashion, outlasting the Houston Rockets in double overtime.

Many tuned in to watch the rendezvous between the two squads, including Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor. He expressed his support for the Pacers with a simple post on X.

“#YesCers,” said Taylor.

The 26-year-old running back has been quite supportive of other teams in Indiana. When the Indiana Fever advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, Taylor also took to X to express his excitement.

He also welcomed Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton when the talented guard was traded to Indiana by the Sacramento Kings in 2022.

“Appreciate you boss @TyHaliburton22. Gonna have my guys get you right!” wrote Taylor on X.

Taylor returned the favor after Haliburton tipped his hat to the two-time Pro Bowler for helping him win the championship in NFL Fantasy.

The Pacers have a tough challenge ahead playing without the 25-year-old Haliburton, who's still recovering from an Achilles injury he sustained in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

To make matters worse, fellow guard Andrew Nembhard was ruled out for the rest of the game versus the Thunder after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. Backup guard TJ McConnell is already out of commission due to a hamstring injury, leaving the Pacers severely shorthanded in the backcourt.

In contrast, the Colts are enjoying a healthy campaign, leading the NFL with a 6-1 record. They are off to their best start since 2009. Taylor has been huge, tallying league-highs of 10 rushing touchdowns and 697 rushing yards.

Perhaps his success could rub off on the Pacers.

As of writing, the Thunder are ahead in second overtime.