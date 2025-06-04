With the Indiana Pacers looking to win the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it will not be an easy challenge as they're facing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. While there could be some X-factors for the Pacers that can hurt the Thunder, there's one aspect that they need to be warned about coming from Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Speaking about the championship series on his self-titled podcast, he would answer the question of who has the best defense between the two teams. Green would say with no hesitation that it's Oklahoma City and how they have an immense amount of options to defend star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“The best defense in the finals, I think, is no question, the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Green said. “They're very well coached, which makes the team defense great, but they have multiple incredible individual defenders, like, when you think about Tyrese Halliburton, he could face Lu Dort, he could face Alex Caruso, he could face Cason Wallace, he could face J-Dub, that's a lot of guys to be able to throw out one guy. They have that.”

“They [OKC] has the best defense in this Finals by a long shot.” Former DPOY and 4x champion Draymond Green on what Tyrese Haliburton will be facing with the Thunder 🗣️ (via @DraymondShow)pic.twitter.com/dCi6j8IK1R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Draymond Green points out an area where Pacers can get the upper hand

As some may argue, they trust the Pacers guard in Haliuburton over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there's no denying that the Thunder are the favorites to win it all. However, there is an aspect where Indiana can hurt Oklahoma City, as pointed out by Green, which is attacking their transition defense.

“And they load up boxes and elbows, they swarm to the ball,” Green said. “Where Indiana could cause some trouble is if the offense isn't clicking, because I don't think OKC was a super complicated offense. So if the offense isn't clicking, and Indiana's getting off to the races, I don't know that OKC's transition defense is that great, and that's where Indiana could cause them some issues. But who has the best defense? They have the best defense by a long shot in this NBA Finals.”

With the Pacers being a fast-paced team, that will likely be a plan of attack going into the series, as Game 1 between the Pacers and the Thunder will take place on Thursday night.