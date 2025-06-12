The Indiana Pacers took control of the 2025 NBA Finals with a thrilling 116-107 victory in Game 3 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by a near triple-double from Tyrese Haliburton and a breakout performance from Bennedict Mathurin. But Haliburton’s post game comment may have hit fans harder than anything that happened on the court.

"I was like 3 months old last time [Pacers] made the Finals. Our fans are hungry, man… we're just trying to give our fans something to be proud of.” Tyrese Haliburton wants to bring a championship back to Indiana 🏆 (via @NBATV)

“I was like 3 months old last time [Pacers] made the Finals. Our fans are hungry, man… we're just trying to give our fans something to be proud of,” Haliburton said on NBA TV following the massive Game 3 win.

It’s been 25 years since the Pacers last reached the Finals—back in 2000, when legends like Reggie Miller and Mark Jackson were leading the way. That Finals appearance ended in a loss to the Lakers, but it’s remembered fondly by fans who now realize just how much time has passed.

The Pacers history is now being rewritten by a new generation. Haliburton, born in February 2000, is 25 and leading Indiana’s resurgence. For fans who were 30 during the 2000 Finals, the reminder that they’re now 55 puts the franchise’s drought into perspective. For younger fans, this is their first time seeing the team on the league’s biggest stage.

Game 3 was a statement. Haliburton put up 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. Mathurin added 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting off the bench. The Pacers vs. Thunder showdown has shifted momentum to Indiana, who now leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 coming up this Friday.

Indiana’s bench overwhelmed OKC 49-18. TJ McConnell made Finals history with 10 points, five assists, and five steals. Obi Toppin’s energy helped the Pacers dominate the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunder 32-18 and forcing 21 points off turnovers.

But beyond the stat sheet, Haliburton's generational quote symbolizes something deeper—the passing of the torch. The Pacers are no longer chasing nostalgia—they’re building their own moment.

As Indianapolis embraces this historic run, one thing is clear—Haliburton’s leadership has bridged the gap between past and present, and fans of all ages are ready to believe again.