There is no greater heartbreak for any NBA player than to lose the NBA Finals, and in Game 7 no less. But that's what every member of the Indiana Pacers roster has to contend with after being on the receiving end of a 103-91 defeat on Sunday night against an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that proved itself to be the best in the league from the start of the season up until the very end.

TJ McConnell, in particular, couldn't hide the pain in his eyes before the final buzzer had even sounded. On his way back to the Pacers' locker room, he was even consoled by franchise legend Reggie Miller. But before that, the plucky backup point guard for Indiana let loose all the emotions he was feeling after suffering such a heart-wrenching defeat on the NBA's grandest stage.

While many believed that the person he was pouring his heart out onto was his mother, the woman she was with was Pacers vice president of player relations, Karen Atkeson. Atkeson tried to protect McConnell's private moment by shooing off the cameraman as he tried to get an up close and personal look at the emotional postgame moment.

(Note: the post above misidentified Atkeson as McConnell's mom, Shelly.)

Cameras are simply going to be everywhere during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and every moment in the tunnel was going to be documented, for better or for worse. Perhaps Atkeson was simply asking the cameraman for some wiggle room, as it seemed as though he was getting very intrusive towards the Pacers guard's personal space.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s exit highlights Jayson Tatum similarity beyond injuryJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark revs the indy car before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Caitlin Clark reacts to Tyrese Haliburton’s devastating Game 7 injury in Pacers lossJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates his game-winning three-point basket in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.
Pacers’ silver lining to Tyrese Haliburton injury is NBA Finals trade that just happenedJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
TJ McConnell hits Pacers with harsh reality check after NBA Finals lossJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates with teammates after tying the game in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers use three words to sum up painful end to 2025 NBA Finals runJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) comes off the floor past head coach Rick Carlisle in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Rick Carlisle’s heartbreaking reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s injury after Game 7David Yapkowitz ·

But at the end of the day, this simply captures the raw emotions that come with processing such a demoralizing defeat. Nonetheless, this Pacers team is the most unflappable we've seen in NBA history, so this should not have any lingering effects on their confidence moving forward.

TJ McConnell tried to save the Pacers one last time

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

When the Pacers were starting to fall off the pace in the third quarter, it was McConnell who was trying to punch back and help the team keep in step. He went bonkers in the third quarter, scoring 12 points to bring Indiana to within four points before the Thunder blitzed them yet again and pulled away for good.

McConnell is going to have to take on a heavier workload next season, what with Tyrese Haliburton suffering a potential long-term injury, and he looks very capable of flourishing in a starting role.