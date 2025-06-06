Throughout his coaching career, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle's teams rarely turn the ball over. Tyrese Haliburton has run one of the NBA's most efficient offenses since the beginning of the calendar year. Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised Indiana's efficiency before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder gave the Pacers a reality check in the first half of Game 1.

In the first 12 minutes of the game, the Thunder limited the Pacers' offense to 20 points on 25 possessions. Their offensive rating of 80 was one of their worst of the season, according to Forbes Sports' Shane Young. Indiana turned the ball over 18 times in the first half, the most turnovers they have had in a half this season.

Dort and Cason Wallace followed Haliburton around the court for the majority of the first half, hounding him and swiping at the ball. Despite the constant pressure, the All-NBA point guard did not turn the ball over one time in the opening period. His teammates, however, could not hold on to the ball. Their turnovers gave the Thunder multiple opportunities to get out and run in transition.

Article Continues Below

Carlisle took down the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the last two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Thunder, however, present a much more difficult challenge on the defensive side of the ball. Both Dort and Jalen Williams made All-NBA defensive teams this season. Alex Caruso and Wallace could have been in the running as well if they had played enough games.

Indiana is a big underdog in this series. If they want any chance at victory, they cannot afford to give the ball to Oklahoma City. How Haliburton handles the pressure thrown at him is something to watch as the NBA Finals continue. If he can figure out how to run the Pacers offense well despite the level of defenders against him, Indiana has a chance.

After one half, the Pacers did not get off to a good start, and the Thunder took full advantage.