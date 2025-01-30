The rivalry between Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner and Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart continued on Wednesday night. It hasn't been long since the two competitors' Lego-themed battle, but the nature of the ongoing clash unfolded once again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Stewart, who previously made a running joke about Turner's Lego hobby in Indiana's previous win over Detroit on January 16, was ejected after a flagrant foul against the Pacers' Thomas Bryant during the matchup.

Turner took to social media after the team's victory, noticeably calling out Stewart.

“You “Played” Yourself,” he wrote.

The Pacers and Pistons sadly don't meet up again in the 2024-25 regular season, depriving fans of the next part in this compelling, modern rivalry. Until the time is right, Turner and the Pacers will continue to try and climb the Eastern Conference ladder at 26-20, while Stewart and the Pistons try to finish the year on a high note with a playoff appearance, or an NBA Play-in Tournament spot at 23-24.

Myles Turner wins this round, as Pacers stomp Pistons

Turner recorded 24 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three, with seven rebounds in the Pacers' 133-119 win on Wednesday. He shed some light on the recent matchups against Stewart and the Pistons.

“It wasn't no malice or anything crazy like that,” Turner said, per Dustin Dopirak of the IndyStar, possibly but not clearly referencing the Malice at the Palace brawl involving the Pacers in a game against the Pistons in 2004. “It was just competitive talk. It's a team that's on the rise, a team that we're gonna see in the future. It was just good-spirited stuff, man. I think that's the beauty of this game. You go out there and compete and you talk a little bit and you go out and back it up too.”

Following the run-in from the two centers over two weeks ago, it appears Turner has left no doubt to the basketball public that he's taken the lead in this competition between he and Stewart.