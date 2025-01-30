Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was kicked out after throwing Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant on the ground in the second quarter. Stewart turned his back to the basket and violently struck Bryant after Aaron Nesmith missed a short jumper in the second quarter.

Stewart exited with one point and one assist across eight minutes. This isn't the first time that the 23-year-old has had an incident like this, as he famously charged at LeBron James in 2021.

Stewart's foul on Bryant had him trending on X, formerly known as “Twitter,” during the game on Wednesday night. Fans sounded off about the big man's antics.

“Isaiah Stewart coulda revolutionized the outside linebacker position but he wanted to push basketball players around instead,” @bansky said.

@PacersWRLD posted a GIF of a football tackle to describe Stewart.

@casualtakeking posted a clip of Stewart screaming at Pascal Siakam and said “Isaiah Stewart might actually be insane with all due respect.”

Meanwhile, @LeeSince95 called out Pistons fans for being fickle about Stewart.

“Y’all turn on Isaiah Stewart every 3 business days,” the user said. “One minute he’s valuable, the next minute he’s disposable when it don’t fit your narrative. That sh*t annoying lol.”

The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder has gotten consistent playing time as Jalen Duren's backup this season. Stewart averaged 5.5 points on 52.2% shooting with six rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 20.6 minutes per game going into Wednesday night's 133-119 loss. His block average leads the team, while Duren is second with 1.2.

While Stewart has been a valuable rim protector for Detroit this season, he won't do his team any favors by getting ejected going forward. The Washington alum must find the balance between being aggressive and not going overboard as he continues to develop.

The NBA has yet to announce a punishment for Stewart.