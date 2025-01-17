The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers' storied rivalry has penned itself another entertaining chapter. Following the Pacers' 111-100 victory on Thursday, things got chippy, and led to Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart throwing some comedic shade at Myles Turner.

Stewart, always on the frontlines in the heat of an on-court battle, couldn't hold in his humorous question for the Pacers big man, (via courtsidebuzzig).

“YOU PLAY WITH LEGOS?”

Turner has previously expressed his passion for Legos, and how he builds the occasional Star Wars starship or Hogwarts castle. While the hobby has been embraced by many fans, Stewart has taken the opportunity to bash it.

Isaiah Stewart wins social media, despite Pistons loss

Turner had a fantastic game on Thursday. The 10-year veteran dropped 28 points on the Pistons, and shot a remarkable 8-of-11 from deep. It seems about right that Stewart would have to say something to slow down Turner, as it was arguably the best shooting performance of his career.

Stewart, on the other hand, did not have a memorable outing from a basketball perspective. While he recorded 13 rebounds, his impact on the game was minimal as a scorer, finishing with a team-low two points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Casual NBA fans are raving over Stewart's comment, and it's natural that the memes will fly in about Turner's love for Legos. That said, Turner's ability to shine on the court right now while the Pacers are sitting comfortably as one of the Eastern Conference's best teams, will be enough for him to scoff at all of the banter.