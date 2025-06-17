The Indiana Pacers are left with no room for error following a 120-109 loss in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday night at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. What was once a 2-1 series lead for Indiana has become a 3-2 deficit for Tyrese Haliburton and company, with Oklahoma roaring back with back-to-back victories following a Game 3 loss.

The immediate challenge for the Pacers is clear, and it's to withstand whatever onslaught Oklahoma City will bring in Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday and force a winner-take-all Game 7 scenario. That means Indiana will need all hands on deck going forward, though, there appears to be a possibility that the Pacers' best player will not be at his 100 percent in Game 6 — or perhaps be even absent.

Haliburton, who struggled with his shot in Game 5, was seemingly not at his best on Wednesday due to what was initially thought of as a leg problem but later turned out to be an ankle issue. He was seen walking with a limp following a postgame press conference, causing concern among Pacers fans about his availability for Game 6.

Indiana big man Myles Turner, however, doesn't seem to be as worried about his teammate's status for the next game.

“It’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals. I’m not concerned,” said Turner about Haliburton after recording 13 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes of action in Game 5.

Clearly bothered by his injury, Haliburton coughed up just four points on a 0-for-6 shooting from the floor. He bricked all four attempts from behind the arc. He was still able to make things happen on offense by creating plays for his teammates, as he racked up six assists, but he also turned the ball over three times for an ugly dime-to-turnover ratio.

The former Iowa State Cyclones star has time to get his ankle right in time for Game 6, but whether it heals up completely or not in a couple of days, there is no denying that Indiana needs a better version of him than the one who showed up in Game 5.

So far in the Thunder series, Haliburton is averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.