Opening week of the 2025-26 season continued on Thursday with an NBA Finals rematch between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite several key players on both teams sidelined due to injury, the game did live up to the hype. The Pacers managed to send the game into overtime as All-Star big man Pascal Siakam hit a clutch jumper over Thunder big man Chet Holmgren with just about six seconds remaining. The Thunder were unable to score on the following possession as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot came up short, ensuring an extra five minutes.

In the overtime period, it was another Pacer in Bennedict Mathurin who got to the basket to send to it to another overtime period. Pascal Siakam’s clutch fourth quarter jumper for the Pacers to initially send the game to overtime ended up being even more massive in retrospect.

Article Continues Below

The Pacers came into the game down both of their point guards in Tyrese Halliburton and TJ McConnell due to injury. During the game, Andrew Nembhard was ultimately ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Nembhard was expected to step in as the starting point guard in Haliburton’s absence.

But even with no available point guards, the Pacers still went toe-to-toe with the defending champs. But the Thunder were without key players as well. All-Star forward Jalen Williams is dealing with a wrist injury and has yet to make his season debut after offseason surgery. The Thunder were also without Cason Wallace who is dealing with a knee injury. Wallace played in the team’s opening night win against the Houston Rockets.