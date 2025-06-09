Pascal Siakam described the moment as “disruptive.” Especially on an evening he delivered his second double-digit scoring outing in the NBA Finals. But his 15 points weren't enough, as the Oklahoma City Thunder walloped Siakam's Indiana Pacers 123-107 on Sunday.

Siakam rose as the lead scorer to open the series, dropping 19 before Tyrese Haliburton hit the epic game-winner. Siakam even earned a four-word message from Haliburton. The 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors later watched a disruptive display during Game 2.

But more so from OKC's side. Siakam didn't mince words about what the Thunder did that spearheaded the Pacers' Game 2 fall.

“They did a good job of being disruptive,” Siakam shared via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star. “Guys made some big shots. They got rebounds.”

He added that they're a “disruptive kind of team” and “super aggressive.” Which he adds is the OKC blueprint.

The league's best team built a massive lead including by 20 at one point. This time OKC didn't let up. Siakam got left dealing with a Thunder team that disrupted the Pacers' hopes for a sweep before returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers struggled throughout night vs. Thunder

Siakam hit the first basket for Indiana. He banked a 25-foot three-pointer for the Pacers' first points to make it 3-2. But the last time they led was 5-4 during the opening quarter.

“I thought the game was pretty close in the beginning,” Siakam said to reporters. “There was a lot of mental buckets and some key turnovers that we can take away.”

Siakam added how OKC got out in transition and made some tough shots. Especially off the bench.

“They did the little things more than we did,” Siakam said.

Pascal Siakam full postgame conference, after OKC beat the Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals and tied the series at 1-1 pic.twitter.com/COsBZ8WDIo — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Siakam now knows the “biggest game of the year” is next. He and the Pacers will host a long-awaited NBA Finals game in Indianapolis.

“Our fans are super excited to have us. We're excited to be back in our home arena. We're ready to compete. That's our focus. As hard as this one is, we've got to move on,” Siakam said.

Indiana will aim to retake the lead on Wednesday.