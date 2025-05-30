The Indiana Pacers dropped Game 5 to the New York Knicks, but that did not stop them from making a ruckus on social media. Despite the loss, the Pacers did not hesitate to troll the Knicks' celebrity row of fans, including Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller and Miles Teller, before the Eastern Conference Finals return to their home court.

The celebrities took a dig at the celebrities with a perfect photo of T.J. McConnell celebrating his three-pointer in the first quarter. After sinking the triple, McConnell turned around to acknowledge the shot directly in the actors' faces.

T.J. McConnell three-ball 👌😏 pic.twitter.com/S42KzHO9gE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chalamet, Jenner, Stiller and Teller are just four of the Knicks' many celebrity fans. As one of the biggest NBA markets and most historic franchises, the team is known for its popularity among well-known public figures. Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, 50 Cent and Anne Hathaway are all frequent visitors of Madison Square Garden, among dozens of others.

Stiller and Chalamet are particularly known for their fandom, both in love with the Knicks as much as any other New York resident. As Chalamet's girlfriend, fans joke that Jenner is forced into the actor's obsession. However, she shows just as much enthusiasm and support for the team.

The three-pointer McConnell sank in front of the stars cut into the Knicks' lead, but it was not close to enough. New York dominated Game 5, taking a 6-0 lead out of the gate and never letting up. With a 111-94 victory, they forced the series back to Indiana, now 3-2 in favor of the Pacers.

Knicks dominate ECF Game 5, put pressure back on Pacers

With a decisive victory in Game 5, the Knicks forced their way back into the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the series shifts back to Indianapolis, where the Pacers get a chance to clinch their first NBA Finals since 2000 on their home floor.

As usual, Jalen Brunson guided the Knicks to their season-saving victory with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 24 points and 13 rebounds with a team-high plus-minus of plus-26. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart each reached double figures to engineer the 17-point victory.

After exploding for 130 points in Game 4, the Pacers failed to put anything together in Game 5. Only one starter, Pascal Siakam, reached 15 points. Bennedict Mathurin led the team with another strong performance off the bench, dropping 23 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner combined for just 13 points, with the former taking only seven field goal attempts.