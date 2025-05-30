The Indiana Pacers dropped Game 5 to the New York Knicks, but that did not stop them from making a ruckus on social media. Despite the loss, the Pacers did not hesitate to troll the Knicks' celebrity row of fans, including Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller and Miles Teller, before the Eastern Conference Finals return to their home court.

The celebrities took a dig at the celebrities with a perfect photo of T.J. McConnell celebrating his three-pointer in the first quarter. After sinking the triple, McConnell turned around to acknowledge the shot directly in the actors' faces.

Chalamet, Jenner, Stiller and Teller are just four of the Knicks' many celebrity fans. As one of the biggest NBA markets and most historic franchises, the team is known for its popularity among well-known public figures. Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, 50 Cent and Anne Hathaway are all frequent visitors of Madison Square Garden, among dozens of others.

Stiller and Chalamet are particularly known for their fandom, both in love with the Knicks as much as any other New York resident. As Chalamet's girlfriend, fans joke that Jenner is forced into the actor's obsession. However, she shows just as much enthusiasm and support for the team.

The three-pointer McConnell sank in front of the stars cut into the Knicks' lead, but it was not close to enough. New York dominated Game 5, taking a 6-0 lead out of the gate and never letting up. With a 111-94 victory, they forced the series back to Indiana, now 3-2 in favor of the Pacers.

Article Continues Below
Related Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter of game five of the eastern conference finals during the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers’ Pascal Siakam invokes cliche after Game 5 failure vs. KnicksNathan Yasis ·
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals.
Pacers’ Pascal Siakam fires back at reporter after Game 5 lossJosh Davis ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Tom Thibodeau sounds off on Knicks’ anti-Tyrese Haliburton tacticNathan Yasis ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton gets severe roasting after Game 5 ghostingYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton makes striking admission after Game 5 clunkerNathan Yasis ·
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on in the first quarter against the New York Knicks during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle gets brutally honest about what doomed them in Game 5Kendall Capps ·

Knicks dominate ECF Game 5, put pressure back on Pacers

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With a decisive victory in Game 5, the Knicks forced their way back into the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the series shifts back to Indianapolis, where the Pacers get a chance to clinch their first NBA Finals since 2000 on their home floor.

As usual, Jalen Brunson guided the Knicks to their season-saving victory with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 24 points and 13 rebounds with a team-high plus-minus of plus-26. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart each reached double figures to engineer the 17-point victory.

After exploding for 130 points in Game 4, the Pacers failed to put anything together in Game 5. Only one starter, Pascal Siakam, reached 15 points. Bennedict Mathurin led the team with another strong performance off the bench, dropping 23 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner combined for just 13 points, with the former taking only seven field goal attempts.