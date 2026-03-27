After the Indiana Pacers snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 128-126 win against the Orlando Magic, they announced a couple of injury updates for Friday's matchup against the LA Clippers. After following up his 19-point performance, including five threes in Monday's win, Aaron Nesmith scored 14 points in Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He is listed as probable on the Pacers' injury report ahead of facing the Clippers.

Nesmith is dealing with a sore lower back. Obi Toppin, who's dealing with the same nagging back injury, is listed as questionable. The Pacers will look to bounce back from their 137-130 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

After the loss, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joked about a silver lining: his team managed to hold Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic, who scored 43 points, below his average against the Pacers.

Carlisle addressed Doncic's scoring during his postgame media availability, per Forbes Sports' Tony East.

“We kept him under our average against us,” Carlisle said.

The Pacers, 16-57, have the worst record in the NBA this season. The Brooklyn Nets (17-56) and the Washington Wizards (17-55), both of whom are not far behind in the Eastern Conference standings, are tied in the win column. Friday's matchup is the second of a three-game home stand for the Pacers.

Pacers injury report

Johnny Furphy — Out — Right ACL; tear

Tyrese Haliburton — Out — Right Achilles tendon; tear

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Aaron Nesmith — Probable — Low back; soreness

Obi Toppin — Questionable — Low back; soreness

Ivica Zubac — Out — Ribs; fracture

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal — Out — Left hip; fracture

Jordan Miller — Questionable — Back; soreness

Yanic Konan Niederhauser — Out — Right Lisfranc ligament tear