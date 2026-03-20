The Indiana Pacers will be without Ivica Zubac for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after the veteran center suffered a fractured rib.

According to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, Zubac sustained the injury during Wednesday’s game and will not return this season.

“Recently acquired Pacers center Ivica Zubac suffered a fractured rib in Wednesday's game and will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season, a league source told the IndyStar on Friday morning,” Dopirak reported.

“Zubac left the game with a head contusion after taking an elbow from Portland center Donovan Clingan but he did also have an ice pack on his side while speaking to media members following the game.”

Zubac played through the injury in Indiana’s 127-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block. He shot 7-for-18 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line across 23 minutes.

Ivica Zubac injury leaves Pacers frontcourt void amid losing streak

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The 29-year-old had been in the early stages of his Pacers tenure after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Clippers. In five games with Indiana, Zubac averaged 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field in 23.6 minutes per contest under a minutes restriction.

Prior to the trade, Zubac was enjoying a productive season with Los Angeles, averaging 14.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 43 games, including 42 starts, while shooting 61.3 percent from the field.

His absence leaves a significant void in Indiana’s frontcourt as the team continues to navigate a difficult season. The Pacers enter play at 15-55 and are in the midst of a franchise-record 15-game losing streak.

Indiana will attempt to regroup as it begins a two-game road trip Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs (52-18) at 8 p.m. ET.

With Zubac sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Pacers will likely turn to their remaining frontcourt options as they evaluate roster pieces heading into the offseason.