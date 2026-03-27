The Texas Children's Houston Open is almost finished with Day 2 action. This is a major event two weeks before the legendary Master's tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Before the event started, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the event after announcing that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

With Day 2 finishing up in roughly 3-4 hours, the leaderboard is starting to take real shape. Gary Woodland shot a 64 on Thursday and followed it up with an impressive 63 score on Friday, taking the lead to the clubhouse at 13 under par. The next highest score is defending champion Min Woo Lee at -9, who also shot a 63 on Friday.

Woodland will likely be the leader heading into the weekend, but it should be noted that Paul Waring has a chance to even Woodland's score or even surpass it with another 63 on Friday. Waring opened the weekend with a 63 on Thursday and had the lead before Day 2 began. Waring tees off at 3:10 Eastern Time, aiming to regain the lead again. As it looks now, Woodland will be Top 2 minimum heading into the weekend.

It's been a long journey for Woodland. The 41-year-old has four career PGA Tour wins, winning the 2019 U.S. Open. His next biggest win is the famous Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2018. The last few years have been hard for him, and the start of 2026 has not been great. His highest finish of the 2026 season so far was tied for 14th last week at the Valspar Championship.

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After two incredible days on the greens this weekend, Woodland discussed his 63 on Friday and the “oops” he had on 13 for bogey.

“It was,” Woodland said about carrying over his performance to today. “I was obviously in control very well today. But I was proud of myself because what Randy Smith, my coach, calls an “oops,” I had a bad swing there on 13, and I've hit it so well the last couple days, I didn't let that bother me. I told myself to forget about it and move on, and I was able to do that. That was a big change I would say for me to let that go and keep doing what I've been doing the last couple days. I'm proud of myself for that.”

According to the Houston Open broadcast, it has been 1,785 days since Woodland's last 36-hole lead. Lets hope he can finish it off strong.